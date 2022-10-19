October 19, 2022

Four-and-a-half thousand euros stolen from Paphos business

An employee has been accused of stealing a sum of €4,500 from an agency in Paphos. The owner of the agency reported the theft on Tuesday, police reported.

The complainant alleged that the 26-year-old employee had withdrawn the cash on three different dates between end of August and end of September.

Investigations are ongoing, and arrest an warrant has been issued against the employee who is wanted.

