The Halloween events not to miss

The end of October always has something to look forward to with a public holiday, which this year falls on a long-weekend, and Halloween celebrations in every town. Parties, crafty workshops and fun children’s afternoons are taking place next weekend to honour the spooky, pumpkin-filled holiday.

Nostalgia Parties returns with two Halloween fiestas in Nicosia and Limassol. On October 28 at DownTown Live, the Nostalgia team will partner with Club Versus for a party that will include all of the dance classics that used to sound at the legendary Nicosia club. Of course, since it is Halloween, DJ Manic Mike will play a special Twisted Classic set from the 90s and 00s and party-goers are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween outfit.

On the following evening, Nostalgia Parties heads to Limassol Agora for another themed fiesta featuring disco and dance classics. Four DJs will take over the decks at this event playing music from the 70s to the 00s in two different music areas. Two bars will cover each stage and the street food vendors of Agora will be cooking up tasty meals. Spooky décor, a photobooth and a make-up booth by professionals offering scary looks will add to the atmosphere as well as a social media competition where a winner will received a €100 voucher from The Rooftop Bar.

Also happening in Limassol is a three-day Halloween festival at the Limassol National Forest Park by Inspired Family Fun. From October 28 to 30 and from 10am to 7pm, spooky activities, games and fun will break out inviting the whole family to participate. Trick or treat, parrot shows, a fun fair, 1,000 pumpkins for decorating, bungee jumping trampolines and archery will take place. The festival hopes to offer moments of fun to children while also raising money for the Association of Friends of the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics.

Nicosia too will offer some Halloween fun to children as CVAR Severis Foundation is planning an educational Saturday on the journey of pumpkins. On October 29, CVAR invites little ones to discover how a Halloween pumpkin first arrived in Cyprus and specifically at the workshop of technician Panays during the 19th century. The workshop will look at the history and traditions of Halloween by answering riddles and playing games. Two sessions will take place, first at 10.30am for children aged five to eight and then again at 3pm for nine to twelve-year-olds.

Another workshop will happen in Nicosia on October 29, this one showing participants how to create the perfect Halloween Flower Arrangements to showcase in a fresh pumpkin. Mardis Workshops will host a 4pm masterclass on pumpkin-carving and flower decorations to create beautiful centrepieces.

Finally, a Secret Cinema Halloween Night invites thrill-seekers to a peculiar, interactive and exciting experience at a secret location in Nicosia. Organised by Once in a Blue Moon and Days, the experience will span across October 28, 29 and 30 and will bring a spooky Halloween movie to life. Those who purchase tickets will be informed of the film theme and have to attend dressed up accordingly for an all-immersive ghostly experience.

Versus x Nostalgia Halloween

Nostalgia Parties event with DJ Manic Mike. October 28. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. €12 at the door, €10 presale. Reservations: 99-810011. Facebook event: Versus x Nostalgia Halloween

Limassol Nostalgia Halloween Party

Halloween party with 4 DJs and 2 music stages. October 29. Limassol Agora, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15 at the door, €10-13 early bird tickets. 18+. Tel: 97-632348. Facebook event: Limassol Nostalgia Halloween Party

5th Autumn Festival Halloween Edition

three-day Halloween festival with children’s activities. October 28-30. Limassol National Forest Park, Limassol. 10am-7pm. Tel: 99-300256. Facebook event: 5th Autumn Festival Halloween Edition

The Exciting Journey of a Pumpkin

Educational workshop with games on Halloween pumpkins. October 29. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 10.30am-12pm for ages 5-8 and 3pm-4.30pm for ages 9-12. €5. Tel: 22-300994. [email protected]. Facebook event: The Exciting Journey of a Pumpkin

Floral Pumpkin Workshop

Workshop on Halloween Flower Arrangements. October 29. Mardisworkshops, Nicosia. 4pm. €50 including all materials. Tel: 7000-9058. Facebook event: Floral Pumpkin Workshop

Secret Cinema Halloween Night

A unique Halloween evening and cinema experience. By Once in a Blue Moon and Days. October 28-30. Secret location. More information and tickets at www.onceinabluemoon.eu