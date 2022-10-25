October 25, 2022

Part of balcony collapses in Latsia

By Nikolaos Prakas0281
latsia
The municipality of Latsia

Part of a balcony in Latsia, Nicosia collapsed, the municipality said on Tuesday, a week after two similar incidents in Limassol.

The Latsia municipality warned that older and abandoned buildings need to be examined following the incident on Monday.

According to the municipality, a tiled ledge from the balcony of a private building detached and fell on Yiannou Kranidiotis Avenue. Municipal officials visited the site, and the area was immediately cordoned off by workers.

The municipality said the owners of the building were notified, and they were warned to fix the problem.

“Regarding this, the municipality’s technical service will continue to intently inspect buildings in the municipality of Latsia,” the municipality said.

They called on the government to take measures before worse incidents occur.

Last Thursday, part of an apartment building in Limassol detached and fell to the pavement from the seventh floor, with a similar, but separate incident occurring later in the day.

In the first case, no injuries were reported but pictures circulating on social media showed the debris in the direct path of pedestrians, along the pavement below the seven-floor building.

In the first instance, a chunk of the building detached and crashed down to the pavement below at about 4am.

The second crash occurred later in the afternoon with immediate reports stating that part of a balcony collapsed, injuring a 56-year-old woman who was passing underneath. She was taken by ambulance to Limassol hospital but her injuries were not serious.

The building is one of 100 identified as being dangerous and on which work was being carried out.

 

