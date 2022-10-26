October 26, 2022

Man wanted for stealing credit card

A 32-year-old man is wanted on suspicion of stealing a credit card from the car of a 26-year-old woman in Paphos, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged perpetrator used the card at three different kiosks in the district for purchases amounting to €118.

The theft was reported to the police by the 26-year-old on Tuesday, who said her card was stolen from her car which she had left unlocked on Sunday.

Police investigations identified the 32-year-old man as a main suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

