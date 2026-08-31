The Goethe-Institut Cyprus invites the public to discover German language and culture during its Open House Evening 2026, this Friday, September 4. This vibrant event offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the institute and its location in the buffer zone next to the Ledra Palace Hotel, meet members of its team, and gain a different insight into German language and culture.

Whether you are interested in learning German, curious about German culture or simply looking for an enjoyable evening with family and/or friends, the Open House Evening promises a welcoming and exciting programme for all ages.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the institute’s premises, learn about German language courses and internationally recognised examinations, and engage directly with staff members from the Language and Cultural Departments. The event will provide valuable insights into the diverse educational and cultural activities organised throughout the year.

Beyond information and discussion, visitors can look forward to interactive activities, games and opportunities to learn German words, phrases and expressions. The programme of the evening includes German food and a bingo game with fun prizes.

The event is open to all and provides a celebratory setting for prospective students, families and anyone interested in language learning and cultural exchange to discover the wide range of activities and opportunities offered by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus.

Open House Evening – Goethe-Institut Cyprus

Open event to learn about German-language courses, the Goethe-Institut team and grounds, interactive activities, German food and bingo game. September 4. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. 6.30pm-10pm. Free admission. Tel: 22-674608