The agriculture ministry on Monday deployed inspectors to assess damage to crops caused by Saturday’s storm and determine compensation for affected farmers.

“We live in a country where extreme weather events often occur throughout the year,” agriculture ministry permanent secretary Andreas Gregoriou said.

Gregoriou said the damage was caused by hail and strong winds and primarily affected vineyards and seasonal crops.

According to Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristofi, the main damage in the Paphos district was recorded in the area between Argaka and Pomos, where a greenhouse and photovoltaic installations were affected.

Meanwhile, Ayia Marina Chrysochous deputy mayor Patroklos Evangelou said that while the rainfall had been beneficial for farmers and the natural environment, strong winds had caused serious problems in the area.

He said the storm had damaged homes, photovoltaic installations, around six greenhouses and crops including avocados and mangoes, leaving farmers facing significant losses.

Evangelou called on the government and the district local government organisation to immediately assess and record the damage so that those affected could receive compensation.