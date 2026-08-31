The names of the eight people who died and the 20 who remain missing after a ferry sank off the coast of Kyrenia were announced by Turkish Cypriot ‘labour minister’ Oguzhan Hasipoglu on Monday afternoon.

All eight who are confirmed as having died as a result of the accident were Turkish nationals Nihat Balyemez, Huseyin Ozdemir, Nuray Zeytun, Fahri Ates, Gulcan Gurel, Reyhan Verim, Nisa Torer and Nurcan Hilaloglu.

Of the 20 people who are still missing, two – Suleyman Erdogan and Ismail Kurt – are Cypriots.

The remaining 18 are all Turkish nationals, and were named as Ferdi Torer, Mustafa Demir, Mahmut Demir, Ozgur Gonul, Anni Azel Hilaloglu, Serif Ozdemir, Saliha Miray Bicer, Mehmet Asaf Bicer, Orhan Bekret, Nazmiye Ozbolat, Elmas Demir, Yulia Ozcan, Ayhan Ozcan, Elife Bayir, Nihat Pancar, Mustafa Kemal Yarali, Mehmet Bayhan and Mehmet Nur Ayran.

The ferry capsized with 259 passengers and eight crew onboard shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm on Sunday en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.