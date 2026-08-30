A new ice cream flavoured with kolokasi, or taro, has gone viral online after influencer duo the Fella twins unveiled their first ice cream creation at the Tastes Festival in Ayia Napa.

“The idea for kolokasi ice cream came from our strong personal connection to kolokasi and to our hometown, Sotira,” the Fella twins told the Cyprus Mail.

The two explained that they grew up surrounded by kolokasi cultivation and had helped their parents with its production from a young age, describing the root vegetable as part of their identity.

“As we grew older, our focus shifted towards promoting and showcasing local Cypriot products, rather than simply producing them,” they said.

Kolokasi ice cream

“We wanted to find creative and modern ways to introduce traditional products to a wider audience and show that they can be used beyond their traditional recipes.”

This, the Fella twins said, was how the idea for kolokasi ice cream emerged.

“We wanted to take one of Sotira’s most iconic products and present it in a completely different, unexpected and modern way, while still respecting its roots and cultural significance,” they said.

The ice cream was initially created for the Tastes Festival in Ayia Napa, where visitors were given the opportunity to try the new flavour. Following overwhelmingly positive feedback, the twins also presented it at the Sotira Kolokasi Festival.

“Once people tasted it, many were pleasantly surprised by the result and shared very positive comments with us,” they said.

To make the ice cream even more Cypriot, the twins added a second local ingredient: carob.

“We used carob in two different forms – carob powder and carob syrup – to add depth, natural sweetness and a distinctive Cypriot character to the ice cream,” they said.

Asked whether there were plans for wider distribution, the Fella twins said the ice cream had so far been available exclusively at the two festivals.

The Fella twins

“There are no immediate plans for an official launch,” they said, although they did not rule out bringing the ice cream to the Cypriot market in the future.

And their experiments may not end with kolokasi, with the twins telling the Cyprus Mail that they are already working on other possible flavours inspired by Cypriot cuisine.

“Our philosophy is to take something familiar from Cypriot cuisine and give it a modern and creative twist, while preserving its connection to our culinary heritage,” they said.

“We are especially interested in ingredients that are often overlooked or used mainly in traditional dishes, and finding new ways to showcase their qualities and potential.”