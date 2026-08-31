Operations to locate the 18 people that remain missing following the sinking of the ferry off Kyrenia continued throughout the night using aircraft, drones and helicopters, with sea searches set to resume at first light.

Search efforts have been underway since the boat sank on Sunday, with eight people confirmed dead so far, while another 249 passengers were safely brought ashore.

Speaking to the media on Sunday evening, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said that four boats, two helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities, drones and other assets were taking part in the search and that sources from Turkey were expected to provide additional support.

“Search and rescue efforts will continue until all people are found,” he said, adding that identification efforts were underway for four of the eight confirmed dead.

Turkish Cypriot media reported the missing included two siblings aged 6 and 12 years, as well as a young mother with her young daughter.

The norths “health minister” Hakan Dincyurek on Monday said that many of those injured in the accident had been discharged after completing their treatment, and that there were no patients in critical condition.

Relatives of the missing had been gathering outside the port of Kyrenia and before the hospitals where those rescued had been taken, demanding to know whether their relatives were alive, dead, injured or missing.

Some hospitals published the names of the passengers who had been brought there for treatment or check-ups.

The north’s “transport minister” Erhan Arikli on Sunday denied suggestions that the ferry was not seaworthy, saying that it had undergone an inspection two months ago.

In statements on Sunday, he said that the boat sank to a depth of 514 metres after capsizing.

He also confirmed that a fully-equipped vessel and divers from Turkey were on their way to carry out search operations on the seabed.

The north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel had earlier announced that an investigation into the sinking of the ferry had been launched and that eight people including the captain of the vessel had been arrested.

“Even the slightest negligence will be uncovered. No one will be spared, regardless of who they are, who is found to be at fault or responsible,” he said.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities had reportedly declined an offer of assistance from Larnaca’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Sunday expressed his “deep sadness” over the incident.

“Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives, with the injured, with all those experiencing this tragedy, and with their families, in these extremely difficult times,” he said.

He added that “the Republic of Cyprus, from the very beginning, has declared its full readiness to assist immediately in the search and rescue efforts, making every necessary means available”.

“At such a time, the protection of human life is above all else,” he said.

The north has since declared a three-day national mourning period until September 2.