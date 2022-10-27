President Anastasiades in Paphos to inaugurate major projects

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to be in Paphos all of Thursday visiting major development projects in the city.

In an announcement Paphos municipality said the president will inaugurate phase I of the northern bypass road of Yeroskipou, the renovation and expansion of the archaeological museum of Paphos, the replacement and beautification of the municipal market, and the upgrades on Sellahoglu Street and the two adjacent parking lots, in Paphos.

Later in the day, Anastasiades will inaugurate the unification of the archaeological sites of Kato Paphos and the regeneration and promotion of the fishing village of Kato Paphos.

In the afternoon, the president will lay the foundation stone of the building of the School of Management, Tourism, Hospitality and Entrepreneurship of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), in Paphos and will deliver a speech.

During the main event, he will be awarded the Golden Key of the city by the mayor, in 28 October Square. The event includes a concert with Stavros Xarhakos, Manoli Mitsias and Iro Saia.

Speaking at the ceremony in the morning at the inauguration of the bypass, mayor Phedon Phedonos said: “We are here because 75 per cent is within the municipal boundaries of the municipality of Paphos, 20 per cent in the municipality of Konia and 5 per cent in the municipality of Yeroskipou. So, it is the point where the municipality of Paphos meets Yeroskipou and Konia.”

He added that they have now moved forward with further connecting these municipalities. The entire project cost €6,446,230.

“This project essentially connects the north part of the city with the airport,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, President Anastasiades said: “The state has an obligation, always in coordination with eh local authorities, to determine what the needs are and respond.”

Earlier in the week, the Paphos municipal council decided by a majority in its session to award the golden key of the city to Anastasiades, as a sign of recognition and appreciation of all that he has offered to the city.

As they mentioned, during the Anastasiades administration, a series of important projects have been carried out and financed by the state, which have changed the image of Paphos, turning it into a modern city.

In the meantime, a group of people from all over Cyprus, who are against the municipal council’s decision, will hold a protest 7pm, when Anastasiades receives the key to the city.