October 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 2,821 new cases this week

By Nikolaos Prakas
Three people died from Covid-19 over the past week, while another 2,821 tested positive for the virus, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The deaths related to two women, 82 and 87, and a man, 90, which brings the total death toll in Cyprus up to 1,194.

Out of 64,528 tests carried out from October 21 to 27, a total of 2,821 people tested positive, giving a positivity rate of 4.37 per cent.

The total number of cases in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic has reached 599,118.

Currently there are 59 people with Covid in the state health services organisation’s hospitals across the island.

Eight are in serious condition, one is on a respirator, three are intubated, and another four are in the high dependency unit.

Another four people, who are no longer contagious, are still intubated due to Covid-related symptoms.

 

