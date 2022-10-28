October 28, 2022

Drag Soirée coming up at Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian

By Eleni Philippou00
Comedy, glitter and glamour are set to arrive soon at Nicosia’s Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian, as a drag queen show takes place on Sunday. A day before October ends and with the arrival of a long-awaited long weekend, Queer Collective Cy joins forces with Foxy Fox to bring the audience a night full of energy and a show full of laughter and sass.

The Drag Soirée promises to be an evening full of drinks, food and extravagance, taking place from 6pm onwards at the café-bar in the Nicosia Municipal Gardens. Foxy Fox will perform a lively show while Evergreen serves plant-based meals and cocktails to guests. Post-performance, the evening will continue the fun with blasting pop tunes and as organisers say “sheer musical queerness with a dance floor.”

Tickets can be found online and should be booked in advance via www.ticketbud.com although the €4 entrance fee can be paid at the door, with cash only. Just a few seats are available so those interested are advised to book soon for a colourful night of drag queen power.

 

Drag Soirée

Drag queen show with Foxy Fox. Organised by Queer Collective Cy and Foxy Fox. October 30. Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian, Nicosia. 6pm. €4. Reservations are necessary. www.ticketbud.com

