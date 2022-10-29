Character Art Workshops in Kalopanayiotis

How about a day trip to a village and an art workshop all in one? A series of creative sessions sponsored by the ministry of tourism is taking art lovers to Kalopanayiotis village this autumn to join Anthi Pafiou for artsy mornings and afternoons.
Cultural Officer of the family museum Pafios Shadow Theatre Museum and Workshop, Pafiou will continue to offer workshops teaching participants how to create Character Art, inspired by shadow theatre, in November. Held at the village’s information centre, the workshops aim to create characters on both an imaginative and an illustrative level and include elements of performance art. Six workshops will take place on November 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20.
“The Shadow theatre aims to entertain the audience, creating an entire imaginary world,” say organisers. “This particular folk art is so important and unique because it is based on other art forms. The shadow theatre puppeteer, based on his/her own cultural identity and the social conditions of (each) area where the shadow theatre is performed, creates and combines the image (i.e. the figures and the scene), the voices of the characters, the music and the plot of the play.
“In accordance with this concept,” they add, “the character art workshops will include elements of performing arts, contributing to the final result of the drawing. Initially, the emphasis will be on the drawing (study of academic design, experimentation with different materials and paper sizes) and then we will experiment/play with our voice, storytelling, body movement, and having the ability to imagine and understand the character we want to illustrate. The third and final part of the workshops will be the completion of the character illustration.”
No prior art knowledge is needed to participate. Simply send a message to Athi via Facebook (@anthiartS) or Instagram (@anthipafiou) and choose either the 10.30am workshop for children under 12 years old or the 4.30pm workshop for those older than 12.
Character Art Workshop
Children’s and adults’ workshops by Anthi Pafiou. Sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism. November 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Information Centre, Kalopanayiotis village. 10.30am-1pm and 4.30pm-7pm. Free