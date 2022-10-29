October 29, 2022

Cyprus marks Missing Persons’ Day

Today ‘we honour those who fought on the front line’, the office of the presidential commissioner said marking the Missing Persons’ Day on Saturday.

President Nicos Anastasiades also marked the day with a tweet, saying that October 29, designated by the Republic as Missing Persons’ Day, “reminds us of our duty and responsibility to properly determine the fate of each and every one of them”.

Hundreds of Cypriots remain missing after October 29, 1974, the last day of the exchange of prisoners of the Turkish invasion, the presidential commissioner’s office said in their statement.

It added that dozens of others continue to be missing from the 1963-67 period.

“Today is a difficult day for all of us, especially for the families of our missing persons who are waiting for answers about the fate of their loved ones,” the statement said.

“We remember and honour today all those who, faithful to their duty, remained on the front lines and fought.”

It proceeded with a promise to determine the fate of all the Missing.

“We will intensify our efforts and continue with consistency and determination the sacred struggle to determine the fate of the last missing person, whether he or she is a Greek Cypriot, a Greek, or a Turkish Cypriot.”

The problems worsen over time, the announcement said, adding that Turkey continues to refuse to cooperate.

“Turkey continues to defiantly and arrogantly disregard the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and other international organisations.”

But Cyprus expects the United Nations, the European Union and the powerful of the world to take humanitarian initiatives and make a “substantial and effective contribution to ending the ongoing tragedy for the benefit of the families affected”.

 

 

 

