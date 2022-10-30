October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Arsenal back on top after thrashing Forest

By Reuters News Service00
premier league arsenal v nottingham forest
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their first goal

Arsenal hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League, but the win may have come at a cost after Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half.

Saka’s replacement Reiss Nelson scored a brace to go with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. But the injury to the winger will be a major concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate three weeks ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal move to 31 points from their 12 games, two ahead of Manchester City, while an outclassed Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table with nine points having played a game more.

Saka was excellent in the opening minutes and it was his cross that was headed into the net by Martinelli for the opener, but he went down injured shortly afterwards after a challenge from Forest’s Renan Lodi. Saka tried to continue but came off after 27 minutes.

Arsenal should have been further ahead at halftime but made sure of the points within the first 15 minutes of the second period as Nelson scored twice in quick succession, before Partey netted a stunning fourth with a curling shot from outside the box. Odegaard later blasted into the top corner from close-range.

Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture is a trip across London to Chelsea next Sunday, while Forest host Brentford the day before.

Related Posts

Arsenal back on top but Saka limps off early in win over Forest

Reuters News Service

Ten Hag insists he does not save his best players for the Premier League

Reuters News Service

De Bruyne free-kick fires City to win at Leicester in Haaland absence

Reuters News Service

Swiatek poised for picture-perfect finish to 2022 at WTA Finals

Reuters News Service

Red Bull to pay $7 mln fine for F1 cost cap breach

Reuters News Service

‘The potential is incredible,’ Klopp defends Nunez’s Liverpool start

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign