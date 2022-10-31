October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One person injured, three arrests at Apollo-APOEL match

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

One fan was injured and three others were arrested on Sunday night, during an incident that occurred during the football match between Apollon and APOEL, at the Tsirio Stadium.

According to police statement, shortly after the start of the football match, police intervened when fans of the two teams got into a fight inside the playing field.

One fan of the away team was injured and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance, while three people were arrested.

The injured person is also under arrest for the incident and police investigation is ongoing.

