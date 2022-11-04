Limassol municipality defends public garden revamp

Limassol municipality issued a long announcement on Friday in response to the dispute that has flared up over its handling of the revamp of the city’s public garden.

In its announcement, the municipality urged the public not to be misled by slogans, a day ahead of a new protest planned for Saturday by the citizens’ group “This is Our garden,” and following letters sent by the architects’ association, the engineers’ advisory chamber (Etek) and others, requesting an immediate suspension of works.

“The preservation of the historicity of the site, the protection of the environment, expansion of green spaces, use of materials […] that ensure the health and safety of our children, are non-negotiable,” the municipality claimed in its counter to the activists’ claims.

Responding to the request for public consultation, the municipality said there was no need for such action, as there was to be no change in usage of the space in question.

“The donors commissioned a study group made up of qualified professionals to draw up detailed plans to upgrade the playground, a process that lasted more than two years and was approved by the relevant municipal services,” the announcement continued.

Responding to the activists’ accusation that incorrect procedure had been followed in the securing of permits, the municipality said that the maintenance and upgrading of existing playgrounds falls within the natural scope of its responsibilities and is not subject to permits, even though all related work is controlled by municipal services. In addition, all works are supervised by qualified engineers and architects who are members of Etek, the municipality stated.

As for the destruction of trees –another grievance of the activists—the municipality countered that not only are existing trees protected but the designers have provided for additional greenery, bushes and plants to be installed, as well as an irrigation system.

In its announcement, the municipality assured residents that the materials to be used for the flooring and playground structures are manufactured by a Finnish company with 50 years experience and that the upgrade will make the playground suitable for children of all ages as well as disabled-accessible.

Finally, the donation funding only concerns the existing playground and is separate from plans for improvements to the rest of the public garden, the municipality said, adding that there was never a question of architectural competition, since the historicity of the site requires preservation of both the spatial configuration and the activities and uses of the garden, and that any plan will be put before the public prior to implementation.