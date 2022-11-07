November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Mastorisses: high fashion and bridal pieces

By Eleni Philippou00
dsc 0808web

Merging the intricate and striking worlds of high fashion and bridal pieces is a new Nicosia exhibition by Andrea Rotsaki and Souzana Petri. Mastorisses opens on November 17 at A+ Multipurpose Event Space in the heart of Nicosia, curated by Madhaus design studio in collaboration with architectural lighting studio Archtube.

In response to a collection of memoirs from local craftswomen, the artists of the exhibition develop a poetic conversation with the reminiscent journeys, traditions and values which have been passed on from generation to generation, shaping local culture as it is known today.

Spanning the period from the 1920s until the 1990s, the artists pay homage to these powerful women, their cultural contexts, and intricate traditional crafting techniques by creating a series of showpieces aiming to highlight, preserve and progress a beautiful lineage with the past.

The exhibit presents wedding dresses, formal wear, headpieces and jewellery in a collaborative process between the two artists that aims to celebrate the hidden or lost remnants of local art and the craft of fashion production.

 

Mastorisses

High fashion and bridal pieces exhibition by Andrea Rotsaki and Souzana Petri. November 17-24. A+ Multipurpose Event Space, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.30pm. Monday-Sunday: 11am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Tel: 22-452885. [email protected]. Instagram @souzana.petri.crafts and @rots_andrea

