Information on Turkish Cypriot properties finally handed over

The auditor general’s office has finally received the data it requested from the interior ministry – on a locked USB stick – on civil servants managing Turkish Cypriot properties, as it investigates alleged scandals.
Pressure has been mounting on the interior ministry for greater transparency following allegations of corruption – such as that against one official who had requested a bribe of €20,000 to promote an individual’s application, without having to go through the full process.
The information detailing the list of employees working at the ministry’s Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service, and those in advisory committees who have such properties, was requested in September but was only handed over on Tuesday.
Nicos Kettiros, chairman of the House refugee committee – where the allegations surfaced – strongly critcised the delay in handing over the information, pointing to ulterior motives.
“We know why there was this delay, they’re aware of the fallout this will cause so they ensured this delay so the reports will not be released until after the elections – we’re not fools,” he said on Tuesday.
A representative from the audit office said that the USB was handed over but a code to unlock it will be provided separately, over concerns expressed by the interior ministry that the “sensitive personal data” could be leaked.
The audit office representative said that the reports are progressing well but will be published after the February presidential elections.
In mid-September, the committee heard that a quarter of the people currently working for the department have benefitted from using a Turkish Cypriot property.
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has himself acknowledged that there are issues, stating that a draft bill will be submitted soon and that the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service will be overhauled.
Operating under the interior ministry, the Custodian of Turkish Cypriot properties is charged with leasing these properties to refugees but has repeatedly been accused of mismanagement and favouritism. Complaints have included reports of cases where the best property had been leased to those with connections, and cases where the rent has been ridiculously low.