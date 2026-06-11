Cypriots can expect new nationwide awareness and free screening initiatives for fatty liver disease, the Cyprus Liver Patients Association Prometheus said on Thursday to mark World Fatty Liver Day.

“Through modern, non-invasive tests and targeted awareness campaigns, we seek to ensure the early diagnosis of liver disease,” the organisation said.

Prometheus described fatty liver disease as a major global health challenge, noting that an estimated 357 million people worldwide are expected to be living with the condition by 2030.

In May, the association offered free liver health screenings over three days as part of the European Liver Screening Campaign 2026.

That campaign is “just the beginning of a broader effort,” the organisation said, noting its “high turnout and strong interest.”

The association warned that untreated fatty liver disease can lead to serious complications, including “liver inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, while in severe cases a liver transplant may be required.”

Prometheus advised that the risk of developing the disease can be reduced through “a balanced diet, regular physical activity, weight management and routine medical check-ups.”