November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flights boosted with Bahrain

By Andria Kades00
Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Συνέντευξη Τύπου έναρξης εφαρμογής ‘fix cyprus’
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos

Cyprus and Bahrain signed an intergovernmental agreement on Wednesday, aimed at boosting flights between the two countries. Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos who was in Manama, Bahrain met with his counterpart Mohammed Thamer Alkaabi.

He added that this is a very important agreement that seeks to improve air connectivity between the two countries, offering the opportunity to increase the number of travellers between Cyprus and Bahrain, both for leisure and business purposes.

“This will contribute to improving Cyprus’ connectivity more broadly with the Arab countries but also with Europe. With this agreement, Bahraini airlines will be able to operate flights to all EU member states with an intermediate stop in Cyprus,” the minister said.

The agreement provides for further liberalisation of flights between the two countries by providing third, fourth and fifth freedom between scheduled flights for the transport of passengers and cargo, without restrictions on airlines and frequencies.

“Our efforts to strengthen and improve air connectivity are continuous at all levels, with initiatives we have taken at European level, such as the Declaration on Air Connectivity, the proposals we have put forward to reduce the impact brought about by the legislative package Fit for 55 of the EU in air transport as well as incentives to airlines,” Karousos said.

