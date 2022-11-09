November 9, 2022

Man threatens couple with a gun

Police issued an arrest warrant against a 41-year-old man wanted for illegal possession of a firearm and trespassing, after threatening a couple at their home in Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the couple, a 39-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man called the police after the man, who identified himself as Dyonisos, appeared at their home and threatened them with a gun.

According to the couple, the man said the weapon was loaded and that he would shoot them, allegedly for personal differences.

The 41-year-old is still at large and wanted by authorities.

