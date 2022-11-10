November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Health ministry raising awareness of diabetes

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The health ministry headquarter will be lit in blue from November 10 to 16 for World Diabetes Day, which falls annually on November 14 and aims to raise awareness on the disease.

A statement released by the ministry on Thursday underlined the importance of early diagnosis to reduce the risk of life-threatening complications resulting in loss of lives.

“As part of the actions and campaigns and at the request of the Pancyprian Diabetic Association, the health ministry is planning to light its headquarter in blue,” the statement said.

“The increasing trend of diabetes adds great pressure on health professionals who must effectively manage time to provide the best possible guidance and care for people living with diabetes.

“Continuing education of health professionals should therefore be a priority for policy makers in their countries,” the health ministry said.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) also called on policymakers to increase access to diabetes education to help improve the lives of the more than half a billion people living with diabetes worldwide.

