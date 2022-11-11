November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Dental clinics at old Nicosia hospital to cease operations

By Nick Theodoulou00

Dental clinics at the old Nicosia general hospital will cease operation on November 18, with the public urged to consult other local health centres instead.

The health ministry announced on Friday that people in Aglandjia should call 22444466, in Lakatameia 22443381, in Engomi 22809004, in Strovolos 22871870, in Kaimakli 22877044, in Latsia 22467496, and in Dali 22521922.

The dental clinics in the rural centres of Akaki, Lythrodontas, Paleochori and Paliometochou remain operational.

For more information the public can call 22801619.

