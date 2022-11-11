November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Larnaca attempted murder duo to remain in police custody until November end

By Sarah Ktisti00
The two assailants got into a car and reversed at high speed, hitting the 34-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

The criminal court on Friday ordered that the two men aged 36 and 37 being held in custody in connection to an attempted murder in Larnaca on October 29, remain in custody until their first court appearance on November 28.

According to the information under investigation, at 9.15pm on Saturday, October 29, in the Larnaca area, witnesses noticed two men cutting off and stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car.

The pair jumped into a car and reversed, hitting a 34-year-old member of the public who had attempted to approach the two suspects.

The 34-year-old man was seriously injured in the face, chest and hand, suffering various fractures and bruises and was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital for treatment.

Larnaca police continues its investigations.

