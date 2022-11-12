Parts of popular TV show Celebs Go Dating filmed in Cyprus

Parts of the latest season of popular British reality TV show Celebs Go Dating take place in Cyprus, after issues surrounding work visas to Greece went awry.

The E4 show’s 11th season was set to be shot in Greece, but according to The Sun, “at the last moment it was called off because of issues with work visas and the amount of time it was going to take to have them processed.

“There was no way the show could go ahead without the trip abroad so the team worked tirelessly to make it happen.

“It is going to be really special.”

The show then moved the location to some of its final scenes to Cyprus, with those who have found love on the show putting it to the test with an overseas holiday.

Those in the line-up include Tinder Swindler victim Cecille Fjellhoy.

She gained prominence after sharing her story on the Netflix show, about how she had been conned by Simon Leviev, who had stayed in Cyprus for a period of time.

Leviev was exposed by VG newspaper in Norway, after Fjellhoy went to them with her story after he swindled her out of $250,000, which she’d borrowed to help him out. He had sent her a fake cheque for the money and she realised she was not getting it back

Insiders told The Sun Cecilie had chosen to take part in the E4 show in a bid to find true love.

“Fjellhoy has joined the Celebs Go Dating line up. She had a terrible time with Leviev and hopes appearing on the show will give her a confidence boost.

“Fjellhoy wants a decent man who won’t take her for a ride. As well as meeting someone new, she thinks the show will be part of a healing process for her as she learns to trust again.”

Other stars on the show are Towie’s Pete Wicks, Simon Cowell’s BFF Sinitta, Hollyoaks heartthrob Gary Lucy, Apprentice star Navid Sole, Love Island stars Laura Anderson and Liam Reardon, and Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw.