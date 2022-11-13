November 13, 2022

Cats are not treated well at St Nicholas monastery

I read with incredulity the recent article by Paul Lambis reproduced in your publication regarding the St Nicholas monastery at Akrotiri.

The article describes a scenario which simply does not exist. He describes what appears to be a haven for cats, however the reality is very different. The sisters have absolutely no interest in the welfare of the cats and what care the cats do receive comes from two lady volunteers who feed them in the car park and have recently created a feeding station.

Many of the cats are diseased and as most are unsterilised they are breeding at an alarming rate. I have first-hand reports of dead/dying cats.

I find it completely horrifying that this place is still being promoted as a place for tourists to visit because I know of numerous people who have been there and who have left in tears at the conditions for the cats.

 

David Fender

