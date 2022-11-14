November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFootballSportWorld Cup

CyBC broadcasting all 64 World Cup games

By Elias Hazou055
pan 6292 ok

Football fans will be glad to know that CyBC will broadcast live all 64 games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, running from November 20 through to December 18.

The public broadcaster said that it will air the matches on the RIK1, RIK2 and RIK-HD channels. A pre-match and post-match analysis will also be shown, each lasting half an hour.

The games held at 9pm will air on RIK1 and RIK-HD. As such, the nightly television series ‘Trikimia’ will be cancelled for the duration of the World Cup. In addition, the main evening news bulletin will be scaled back to half an hour. All other games will be aired on  RIK2.

The opening game of the World Cup finals, featuring hosts Qatar versus Ecuador, starts at 6pm on Sunday, November 20. All other games kick off at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm. The final, taking place on Sunday, December 18, will start at 5pm.

England kick off their finals campaign in a group match against Iran at 3pm on November 21.

At a presentation held on Monday, CyBC said they were ready to go for the once-in-four-years sporting event.

Savvas Aristodemou, head of the CyBC’s sports department, urged fans wanting to watch the games in high definition to choose RIK-HD, as the signal there is less compressed than on other platforms transmitting high-definition content.

The last World Cup in 2018, held in Russia, was won by France who beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

 

Related Posts

Finance watchdog queries foreclosures law

Andria Kades

As world grows, Cyprus’ role in it remains small

Alix Norman

A silent disco party at dusk

Eleni Philippou

Erdogan: Turkish Cypriots should support two state solution

Antigoni Pitta

State doctors to stage work stoppage on Thursday (Updated)

Antigoni Pitta

Anastasiades to meet UN official over resumption of talks

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign