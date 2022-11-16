November 16, 2022

Queer migrants – break the silence

We have all heard of love migrants and it certainly is a romantic concept but what happens in the case of queer migrants? “An increasing number of LGBT+ people are forced to flee their home country seeking greater sexual equality or even to escape persecution since LGBT+ identity is criminalised in more than 70 countries worldwide,” say the organisers of an upcoming Nicosia event that seeks to break the silence among queer people that flee their country.

“Did you know that the link between sexual identity and the decision to migrate is a highly understudied aspect of migration?” add the organisers, Center for Social Innovation (CSI) and Accept-LGBTI Cyprus, in the lead-up of the event on November 27. Taking place at African House Restaurant in Nicosia, the event will run from 12.30pm to 3pm presenting the Queer Migrants Project and a panel discussion on the topic.

Invited to speak are Despiana Christofidou, Project Manager of CSI, Antonis Papageorgiou and Stephanos Evangelides from ACCEPT, Cleo Papadopoulou from PWC and Iyke Harry from the African LGBTQ Community. The professionals will give a speech about their concerns and suggestions regarding this with special emphasis on the way with which they handle it within their organisation while a queer migrant will also have the opportunity to share their personal experiences and struggles.

Following the panel discussion, food and drinks will be served during a networking event while an afro bongo jam session takes place.

 

Queer Migrants- Break the Silence

Event by Center for Social Innovation (CSI) and Accept- LGBTI Cyprus. November 27. African House Restaurant, Nicosia. 12.30pm-3pm. Facebook event: Queer Migrants- Break the Silence

