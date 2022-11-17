November 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mother of murdered inmate said north ‘government’ has done nothing

By Nikolaos Prakas00
murdered man
Tansu Cidan

The mother of murdered Turkish Cypriot inmate, Tansu Cidan, said on Thursday the north’s ‘government’ failed to do anything to show support for her family’s suffering over her son’s death.

“I also have a word for Mr Ersin (Tatar). I wish he had called. We asked for a meeting but they [the ‘government’] didn’t call or ask. Let them continue their trips abroad and appearing on other platforms,” Ilmiye Cidan said in statements to Halkin Sesi, according to the PIO.

She added that she and her family would continue the struggle for justice by themselves and take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The mother had previously said that her child was abused for three days, prior to his death.

Meanwhile, Cidan’s aunt Sadiye Ceylanguden said that they would have wanted Tatar to be present at the funeral as it was a Turkish Cypriot who died, but “no one stood by us.”

A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case, some of whom are prisoners and some reportedly guards – with the 35-year-old’s arrest on Sunday raising the total to 15.

The arrest was made in connection with the premeditated murder of a 41-year-old central prisons inmate currently under investigation.

The case refers to the death of Cidan October 27, whose autopsy showed he had been beaten to death.

Last month, Tatar demanded the identification and conviction of those responsible for the death of a Turkish Cypriot inmate at the Central Prisons in Nicosia.

“Such a serious incident in prison, where the Greek Cypriot side (Republic of Cyprus) is responsible for ensuring the safety and protection of human life, is problematic and the result of great negligence,” Tatar said in a statement.

According to Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot side had asked to be informed about the details of the case through the technical committee on crime.

“The matter is being closely monitored,” he added.

Related Posts

Larnaca marina works slated for completion before summer 2023

Sarah Ktisti

A hub of life and culture

Paul Lambis

Man barred from entering football stadiums

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish Cypriot side slams Cyprus-UK strategic partnership

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus students protest against ‘imperialist’ US and Nato  

Sarah Ktisti

Anastasiades: Cyprus will continue its energy policy despite Turkish threats

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign