November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Coronavirus: Seven deaths, 3,736 new cases in last week

By Gina Agapiou00
Seven people died from coronavirus in the last seven days while 3,736 new infections were recorded, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Meanwhile the death of a 72-year-old woman, who passed away in August last year, was also attributed to Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1,218.

This week’s deaths concerned people aged 71 to 96 and occurred between November 11 to 17.

As regards hospitalisations, the report showed there were 70 people being treated in state hospitals, of which 10 were in serious condition and one intubated.

Most of the new cases, 3,527, were detected after 68,554 rapid tests while there were 209 positives from 2,215 PCR tests. These give a positivity rate of 5.28 per cent.

Some 81 infections concerned nursing home residents or staff, while 44 were detected in 24/7 facilities and 25 in the national guard.

 

