Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice

A classic recipe from Jamaica, ‘jerk’ refers not only to the spices but also the marinating/ baking of the food. The most famous dish includes chicken but you can replace it with pork, beef, fish or vegetables.

For the spice mixture

1 medium onion, cut in half

2 spring onions, coarsely chopped

1 chili scotch bonnet (or other chili)

3 tbsp soy sauce

Juice and zest from a lime

1 tbsp ginger

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp cider vinegar or white vinegar

1/2 tbsp fresh thyme or dried leaves

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Jamaica pimento or ground allspice

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

For the chicken

600g chicken thigh, boneless

3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander to serve

For the rice

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp coconut flakes

2 cups coconut milk

2 cups water

1 vegetable or chicken cube

2 cups basmati rice

For the jerk marinade: Place all the spice mixture ingredients in a food processor and grind them well. Jerk seasoning can be kept for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.

Place the chicken in a large bowl. Pour the spice mixture over the chicken and mix well. Marinate for at least 2 hours.

On a preheated grill and over high heat, put the chicken pieces and close the lid of the grill. The temperature of the grill should be 280-320C.

While getting a nice dark brown colour (about 7 minutes), at intervals brush the chicken with the marinade.

Turn the chicken over the other way until golden again. Brush with the marinade again.

As soon as it turns brown on all sides, remove from heat and set aside.

For the coconut rise: Rinse the rice thoroughly with cold water until the starch is gone and the water comes out clean.

Place the rice in a colander on a basin and let it drain.

In a saucepan, sauté the coconut flakes with the oil until golden.

Then add 2 cups of coconut milk, 2 cups of water and the vegetable cube.

Stir well until the broth dissolves.

As soon as it starts to boil, add the rice, mix once and lower the heat.

Leave for 10-11 minutes uncovered (or until the water absorbs). Do not stir.

Then, remove the pot from the heat and cover with a clean towel for 5-7 minutes.

Before serving, break the rice with a fork until fluffy and the steam is gone.

Recipe provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. [email protected]