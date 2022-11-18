November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President receives annual report of tenders review authority

By Nikolaos Prakas00
President of the Authority, Effie Papadopoulou gives her report to Nicos Anastasiades (PIO)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday received the 2021 annual report from the tenders review authority.

The report was given to him, by the director of the authority, Efi Papadopoulou.

“Our mission is to always protect the legality of public contracts,” she said.

Papadopoulou thanked the president.

On his part, the president congratulated the authority for the work it is doing and said that the number of appeals may have decreased because some now realise that their own offers do not meet the necessary requirements.

He also said that there is an acceleration in reviewing applications, as a result of which there is also an acceleration in terms project implementation.

