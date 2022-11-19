November 19, 2022

Boy injured after being run over

A ten-year-old boy was slightly injured when he was run over by a car in Paphos on Friday night.

Around 8pm on Friday night, he was crossing the Alexandrou Ypsilanti street when a car driven by a 74-year-old man heading towards Hellados avenue hit the boy, slightly injuring him.

He was taken to the A&E department of Paphos general hospital where he was kept in as a precaution. The driver was tested for alcohol with a reading of 4μg ml which is within the permitted limit.

 

