November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Third arrest after car stolen in Paphos

By Katy Turner0177
police car 05
File photo

A third man has been arrested after a car was stolen in Paphos, police said on Sunday.

After an arrest warrant was issued against him, police arrested a 27-year-old man at 7pm on Saturday in a Paphos village.

For the same case, two people aged 34 and 32 have been arrested in previous days.

The car was stole between October 30 and 31 while it was parked outside a building in Paphos.

On November 6, police on patrol in Limassol saw the car in the yard of a 34-year-old who was at the time removing spare parts from it.

As soon as he saw the police he fled but was later arrested after a warrant was issued against him.

Following police questioning, evidence was raised of the involvement of two other people, aged 32 and 27, against whom arrest warrants were issued.

The 32-year-old was found and arrested on November 15, while the younger man was tracked down on Saturday.

 

Related Posts

Urgent action needed for women to be equally represented says House President

Katy Turner

Boat worker rescued after falling into the sea

Katy Turner

Illegal electronic casino uncovered in Famagusta

Katy Turner

The favourite is no shoo-in for archbishop

Elias Hazou

Menendez: I will support Greece and Cyprus in US Congress

Gina Agapiou

Anastasiades: Neophytou provides vital continuity

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign