November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akamas road closed

By Staff Reporter00
road

The forestry department announced on Monday that the “White River–Toxeftra” road on the edge of the Akamas state forest will be closed from November 22 until further notice, due to scheduled road works.

Motorists were advised to use the Peyia-Inia–Lara road instead.

The forestry department apologised for the inconvenience and said it will issue a new statement once the road works are completed.

Avatar photo

