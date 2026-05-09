President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday reaffirmed Cyprus’ support for Moldova’s European Union accession path during his official visit to Moldova, the first ever by a Cypriot president to the country.

Christodoulides met Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the capital, Chisinau, where the two leaders held talks before addressing the media.

Speaking during a joint press conference, Christodoulides described Sandu as “a true European” and praised the resilience of the Moldovan people, noting that the visit coincided with Europe Day.

He said Cyprus had placed EU enlargement at the core of its EU Council presidency, describing enlargement as “a geopolitical necessity” and an integral part of European strategic autonomy.

“A stronger and more secure Union is an enlarged Union,” he said, adding that Cyprus’ own accession to the EU in 2004 had transformed and modernised the country, improved quality of life for Cypriots and firmly anchored it in the European family.

Official reception of President Nikos Christodoulides, by President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu

Christodoulides said Moldova had made “remarkable progress” since receiving EU candidate status in 2022 and expressed confidence that negotiations on the first accession cluster – focusing on rule of law, justice reform and fundamental rights – could formally open in June.

He added that the EU’s growth plan for Moldova was already delivering tangible support, including the recent release of €200 million aimed at boosting the country’s economy, infrastructure and job market.

“This investment is not just a figure, but a commitment to modernising your infrastructure and creating the high-tech jobs that allow your young people to thrive here at home,” he said.

The president also said bilateral ties between Cyprus and Moldova were strengthening, noting that negotiations had officially begun on a social security agreement following Sandu’s visit to Nicosia last December.

At the same time, Christodoulides thanked Moldova for its “principled stance” on the Cyprus problem and its support for Cyprus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The future of Moldova is European,” the president concluded.

Sandu, in turn, thanked Cyprus for backing Moldova’s EU ambitions and said the enlargement of the bloc was a strategic response to current geopolitical threats.

She said Cyprus understood what it meant to face threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed that “EU membership offered stability, prosperity and security.”

Sandu reiterated Moldova’s support for the reunification of Cyprus in line with United Nations resolutions and said her country viewed EU accession as its most important national project.

She added that Christodoulides’ visit marked an important step in deepening relations between the two countries.