Iran has sent its response to a US proposal aimed at ending the more than two-month war to mediator, Pakistan, Iran’s Irna news agency said on Sunday.

According to Iran’s proposal, the current phase of negotiations will focus exclusively on the cessation of hostilities in the region, a source familiar with the matter told IRNA.

Sources in both camps have told Reuters the latest ​peace efforts are aimed at a temporary memorandum of understanding to halt the war and allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while they discuss a fuller deal, which would have to address intractable disputes such as Iran’s nuclear programme.