The number of caesarean sections performed in Cyprus remains particularly high and continues to rise, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Saturday, adding that efforts are underway to gradually reduce the rate.

“When we talk about promoting natural childbirth, we are not simply referring to a numerical indicator. We are talking about the quality of care, the proper and evidence-based use of medical interventions and, above all, safeguarding the health and well-being of both mother and newborn,” he said.

Charalambides said the growing number of caesarean sections requires a coordinated, multi-level approach, including better education and support for women and their families so they can make informed decisions about childbirth.

“Our common goal is the gradual reduction of caesarean sections, with absolute respect and priority given to the safety of the mother and the newborn,” he said. “Achieving this goal requires consistency, cooperation and continuous evaluation of our interventions.”

He added that promoting natural childbirth and reducing premature births must remain at the centre of a coordinated effort involving scientists, healthcare professionals, the government and society as a whole.

“In response to this need, the health ministry, in close cooperation with scientific bodies, healthcare professionals and patient representatives, has proceeded with the development and implementation of a national strategy for the promotion of natural childbirth and the reduction of premature births,” he said.

According to Charalambides, the strategy will focus on four main pillars: strengthening policies and improving quality within the healthcare system, training and empowering health professionals, providing citizens with reliable and comprehensive information, and continuously monitoring indicators while promoting research.

According to data from the health ministry, C-sections in Cyprus in 2021 accounted for 59 per cent of births, compared to an EU average of below 30 per cent, rising even further in subsequent years. WHO guidelines say the limit should be 15 per cent of all live births.

In 2022, out of 10,373 births in Cyprus, 60 per cent were C-sections. By 2023, that percentage increased to 62.31 per cent.

Data previously presented to Cypriot MP’s revealed that in 2021, only 15-17 per cent of C-sections were performed to save the mother and child. Another 40 per cent were planned, and 38 per cent were recorded as being by the mother’s choice.