Daily News Briefing

November 21, 2022

In today’s episode, cases of animal cruelty have shown a ‘frightening’ increase, while since the beginning of the year, the Animal Police has investigated 57 criminal cases, according to head of the department Vyron Vyronos. In other news, children are right to be angry with the state of the world, Commissioner Despo Michaelidou said to mark International Children’s Rights Day, and a 27-year-old was arrested on Sunday for attacking a woman and an off-duty police officer at the A&E at Nicosia general hospital.

