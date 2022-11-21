November 21, 2022

Husband to stand trial for attempted murder

A 63-year-old man will be put on trial at the Paphos criminal court next month for the attempted murder of his wife, police said on Monday.

According to an announcement, the man, who is suspected of committing the crime last month, will appear in front of the criminal court on December 13.

He allegedly attempted to block his wife’s nose and mouth.

Following the incident, the man was taken to the Limassol psychiatric ward for a 15-day treatment.

After he was released, police arrested him on a court order.

 

