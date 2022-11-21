November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to meet German chancellor

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

President Nicos Anastasiades will leave on Tuesday for Germany, where he will stay for two days and meet some of the country’s political leadership, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Anastasiades is set to be received at Bellevue Palace, located in Berlin’s Tiergarten district, by Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at 11am on Wednesday.

Later on, at around 6pm, he will hold talks with Scholz at the Chancellery, after which he will make statements to the media.

After the meeting with the chancellor, the president will also pay a visit to Berlin’s Jewish museum, followed by an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

On Thursday at noon, Anastasiades is also scheduled to hold a private talk with Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During his visit, the president will be accompanied by the government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, the undersecretary to the president Petros Demetriou, the ambassador of the Republic to Germany Maria Papakyriakou and the director of the president’s office Pantelis Pantelides.

Anastasiades will then return to Cyprus on the evening of November 24.

 

 

Related Posts

Radio television authority presents budget deficit

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus airline completes first direct flight between Israel and Qatar

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Memorial services pay tribute to traffic accident victims

Nikolaos Prakas

New police officers sworn in at Bases

Jonathan Shkurko

Spat continues over 8-year-old’s ‘exclusion’ from school

Iole Damaskinos

Sri Lanka Lions reach Cyprus cricket final after exciting tied match

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign