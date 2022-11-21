November 21, 2022

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, drop in temperature later in the week

On Monday the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased high clouds at times. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 26 C in the interior, 25 C on the coasts and 20 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night will be mostly clear, however, increased cloud cover will be observed at intervals, which may bring isolated rains, mainly in the west. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough. Temperatures will drop to 13 C in the interior, 16 C on the coasts and 11 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy and isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. On Wednesday the weather will gradually turn to cloudy and isolated rains may occur. On Thursday the weather will be mostly cloudy and rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected.

Temperatures will drop significantly by Thursday fluctuating close to, or slightly below, the average for the season.

