November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wizz Air launches extra flights to Saudi Arabia

By Gina Agapiou080
wizz air wizzair

Hungarian airline Wizz Air announced three additional routes to Saudi Arabia for 2023 as its Cyprus base is boosted with two new aircraft.

Two Airbus A321neo will be added in the airline’s base in Cyprus which allow for the launch of three new routes and increased frequency on six routes from Larnaca International airport, a press release said.

The new addition increases the base to four aircraft which will fly to 32 destinations.

Passengers will now be able to fly to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia while Wizz Air will also increase the frequency of its flights to Athens, Thessaloniki, London Luton, Prague, Tel Aviv and Yerevan.

President of Wizz Air Robert Carey noted how the expansion in Cyprus, is “demonstrating our commitment to increase our market presence by doubling the number of aircraft in the country.”

“The availability of these two additional aircraft in Larnaca allows us to further strengthen our offering in the market, providing our passengers with the opportunity to travel to a total of 32 destinations and 18 countries from Cyprus with Wizz Air,” he said.

For her part, Hermes Airports’ Senior Executive Director, Eleni Kalogirou, also expressed satisfaction “with the further development of the Wizz Air network and the addition of two more aircraft to the airline’s base at Larnaca Airport.

“I am confident that together we will contribute even more to the tourism industry and the economy of our country” she said.

According to the press release, the Larnaca – Riyadh route will start on April 17, 2023 on Mondays until June 19 and then on Mondays and Fridays. The Larnaca – Dammam route will start on July 4, 2023 on Saturdays until September 19 and then Tuesdays and Saturdays. In addition, the Larnaca – Jeddah route will start on July 8, 2023 every Saturday until 16 September and then every Tuesday and Saturday thereafter.

 

