November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow fever mosquito found in the north

By Staff Reporter00
1280px aedes aegypti
aedes aegypti

The Asian tiger mosquito, which was found in Limassol last month, has also been detected in the north, the Turkish Cypriot association of biologists announced on Monday.

Authorities in the north are trying to conceal the fact that the yellow fever mosquito was detected, the Turkish Cypriot biologists said according to the Cyprus News Agency.

The association identified the specific mosquito species following complaints by residents and called on relevant departments to take measures.

“In addition to the biological control programme, control strategies specific to invasive mosquitoes should be implemented,” the association said and noted the competent authorities should be notified as to where these mosquitoes have been found.

Aedes albopictus, native to southeast Asia, was also found in the Ayios Ioannis and Apostolos Andreas area of Mesa Geitonia in Limassol. The city’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides said measures will be taken but reassured that these types of mosquitos are not concerning, as the diseases they carry do not appear in Cyprus.

According to the University of California Riverside’s department of entomology, this mosquito is an aggressive biter that feeds primarily during the day and has a broad host range including humans, domestic and wild animals, and birds. It is a potential vector of encephalitis, dengue (all four serotypes), yellow fever and dog heartworm.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Wizz Air launches extra flights to Saudi Arabia

Gina Agapiou

Christmas villages’ hosts looking forward to a successful season

Gina Agapiou

Medical association lambasts minister’s head of HIO comment

Gina Agapiou

Extradited man not guilty of internet fraud

Andria Kades

TC unions promoting GC interests, says Turkish ex-navy officer

Gina Agapiou

Kontides crowned European champion

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign