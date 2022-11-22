November 22, 2022

Disy is a liberal party, Neophytou says supporting LGBTI groups

By Antigoni Pitta00
alphanews averof
Disy leader Averof Neophytou

Disy is a liberal party, its leader and presidential candidate Averof Neophytou said on Tuesday after meeting representatives from the LGBTI community.

“I am in this field, I express this field, because I am consciously liberal, on all issues without exception,” Neophytou said in a video shared after the meeting, flanked by his central electoral staff.

He added that he is a friend of economic freedom, freedom of speech and personal beliefs.

“I am a friend of any person’s right to freedom of expressing their sexual identity,” he said.

“This is the only way we can create a better society without hypocrisy, a society that accepts every person with their own beliefs and their own identity,” he concluded.

 

