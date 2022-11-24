November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Come Together Community Arts Festival

By Eleni Philippou00
come together arts
Come Together Festival

A three-day festival is arriving soon in Larnaca filling the city centre with art, music, theatre, exhibitions and workshops in an effort to bring the community together. The Come Together Community Arts Festival, taking place on November 24, 25 and 26 is organised by Sharq.Org, an NGO which has been collaborating with six Cyprus-based artists in recent months to run free community workshops exploring identity and belonging in a variety of art forms.

Film, painting, sculpture, theatre, clowning and music and movement workshops have been taking place in Larnaca this autumn, hosted by local creatives and now they are all coming together to celebrate the arts and highlight the importance of community. As such, the creative results of these workshops and community collaborations will be presented, alongside other community activities, during the three-day festival to be held at Gardiano Cafe in central Larnaca.

The activities will kick off on Thursday 24 between 3pm and 5pm with an exhibition presenting a collectively built sculpture and individual paintings exploring identity. The Collectiva Inanna will also host community conversations on social development goals.

Then Friday’s events, from 6pm to 9pm will include two film screenings on identity, readings of stories about belonging that were documented by Sharq.Org and read by Larnaca residents and an interactive musical performance by Nama Dama and participants. The exhibitions will remain open to visitors and another round of community conversations will take place.

Day three will begin at 3pm with a theatrical performance by Mo Awwad and a clowning performance by the Yasmine Collective before a collective mosaic creation by Jaz Pots is presented to wrap up three days of art and community strengthening.

Come Together Community Arts Festival

Three-day festival by Sharq.org. November 24-26. Gardiano Café, Larnaca. Facebook event: Come Together Community Arts Festival

Related Posts

Multi-national military exercises take place

Nikolaos Prakas

EAC promotes Christmas anti-cancer charity

Jonathan Shkurko

Men arrested for suspected cocaine

Jonathan Shkurko

Shady pricing practices ahead of Black Friday

Antigoni Pitta

‘Long way to go’ in sexual health services

Andria Kades

Fire service exercise at Vasiliko

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign