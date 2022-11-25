A minute with Thekla Demetriadou, a.k.a. Smiloon, crocheter

Where do you live?

I live in Strovolos, Nicosia, in my castle (apartment), with my long-term partner of 15 years: Mushka (the Black Cat)

What did you have for breakfast?

It’s always a combination of something savoury and something sweet. Today it was whole-wheat bread, halloumi cheese, slices of pear, peanut butter and lemon jam. And coffee, OF COURSE.

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day is any day I feel healthy and loved and creative! Sounds easy and obvious, but it’s not. Adding my friends, nature and fun to the mix, make my days even better, no question about it.

Best book ever read?

Hopefully I still haven’t! Because there is nothing more fascinating and invigorating than discovering a new favourite book. My latest obsession was the crazy and sarcastic world of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, by Douglas Adams. The fact that it’s “a trilogy of five”, says it all.

Best childhood memory?

Every single time a new pet arrived at home. And the spontaneous (and a bit tipsy) singing of my parents’ friends during dinner parties.

What is always in your fridge?

Fresh vegetables, washed and dried, ready for my salad-making magic. And halloumi. Always.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Any music that will make me sing along or dance widely or travel mentally. I usually try the radio stations before switching to my phone, because I enjoy the unexpected.

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t think my spirit needs a pet. However, I must admit I do feel a strong connection to felines and sea mammals. They seem very different, but they have some common characteristics I adore. They are strong, independent and playful. Wait, that’s also my favourite people!…

What are you most proud of?

Having the courage to continue on my own path in life, even when it comes with a price. Also, my salads.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

So many great movies. Thought provoking, emotionally charged, even life-altering in my early adult years. But I never carried with me one particular movie scene for too long. I guess that’s the whole point in life. Either that, or I am making excuses for my short memory.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My belated dad. As a friend. To get to know him better.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

If you asked me during my twenties, or even thirties, I would definitely say Woodstock 1969. Since you are asking me now, I would say: my twenties or thirties.

What is your greatest fear?

Death, depression, loneliness. And Australian spiders.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Dream big and adapt on the way. Don’t avoid and don’t postpone happiness. “Success” is a relevant term. Move on and keep your heart open: You fall in love more than once.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If it was absolutely necessary to boil it down to ONE thing: Utter boredom.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Ask me tomorrow.

Smiloon Crochet Creations

e-shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/smiloon, Facebook: smiloonCY