November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Larnaca transforms into a Christmas land

By Eleni Philippou0109
text 2021

There is no stopping the Christmas events this year as artists, municipalities and institutions plan festive happenings to bring the holiday spirit alive. Larnaca Municipality will welcome the season with a month-and-a-half-long Christmas Land, bursting with concerts, lights, dance and theatre shows.

From Friday until January 8 Europe Square will host all sorts of gatherings. Launching the season is the lighting ceremony of the square’s big Christmas tree on Sunday. The event will begin at 5.30pm with plenty of performances from young and old. Mezzo-soprano Tsveta Christoforou and saxophonist Svetlomir Dimitrov will perform, followed by a show by the Municipal Children’s Band and Etoile Dance Studio. The musical entertainment will continue with the Municipal Children’s Choir on stage and the Municipal Vocal Ensemble. The evening will conclude with a special performance titled The Spirit of Christmas by the esteemed singer Alexia.

Christmas Land’s agenda will continue with many more events including a concert by Greek pop singer Josephine on December 19 at the historic commercial centre. Then from December 19 to 24 and 27 to 30, numerous festive events with local theatre groups and dance ensembles will take place at the squares of Ermou, Pallas, Ayios Savvas and at the Armenian Church.

Falling within the Land’s activities is also the latest edition of the Christmas Food Festival which will fill Zouhouri Square with street food, music and shows from December 17 to 24. The fun does not stop there as throughout the month of December, Santa Claus will visit the historic commercial centre of Larnaca and government refugee settlements accompanied by the Larnaca Motorcycle Association while charity bazaars and Christmas markets take place around the city.

 

Christmas Land

Festive events, concerts and bazaars. November 25-January 8. Europe Square, Larnaca. Facebook page: Larnaca Christmas Land. Tel: 23-724744

 

