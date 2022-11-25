November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessMiddle East

Lebanon central bank says completed audit of gold on IMF request

By Reuters News Service0147
lebanon cenbak
A view shows the exterior of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon’s central bank has completed an audit of its gold reserves at the request of the International Monetary Fund that found the amount of gold in its vaults was identical to the amounts mentioned in its balance sheets, a bank statement said.

Lebanon reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF in April for a $3 billion programme that requires Lebanon to fulfil a number of prior actions, including an audit of the central bank’s foreign asset position, which includes gold.

An IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon to begin exiting one of the world’s most severe economic crises, now in its fourth year.

The central bank statement said the independent audit, carried out by “a specialized and professional international auditing firm”, was aimed at enhancing transparency at the central bank.

“It became clear to this company that the gold assets of the central bank (ingots and coins) corresponds completely, in quantity and quality, to the entries recorded in the accounting records of the central bank,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the central bank said they were not able to provide Reuters with a copy of the audit report, and said they were unaware which company had carried out the audit.

Related Posts

Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Britain’s Black Friday

Reuters News Service

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ready for 6000% returns In presale, Avalanche (AVAX) and Monero (XMR)

CM Guest Columnist

Paphos tourism sector tries to seduce Polish visitors

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative

Reuters News Service

Global regulators to target crypto platforms after FTX crash

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign